Knicks vs. Pacers score, recap: New York forces Game 6 with another stellar night from Jalen Brunson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks found a lead that was safe against the Indiana Pacers.

In a 2025 Eastern Conference finals that has seen both teams choke away big leads, the Knicks found a Game 5 advantage and kept it against their fellow comeback artists in a 111-94 win. Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday in Indiana (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

It was Indiana's first loss in a Game 5 all playoffs, after closing out the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the same situation.

The mechanics of the blowout came down to two major factors: Jalen Brunson and a miserable night on offense for the Pacers. The Knicks star posted 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting with five rebounds and five assists, continuing a stellar series in which he was averaging 33.3 points per game entering Thursday.

Brunson's point guard counterpart, Tyrese Haliburton, was a bit quieter. He posted eight points on 2-of-7 shooting with six assists and two rebounds. As a team, the Pacers shot 40.5% with 19 turnovers.

None of that is to say the Pacers were dead all night, though. The Knicks never trailed and were up by as many as 22 points late in the third quarter, but Indiana cut it to 12 early in the fourth quarter. Any fan in Madison Square Garden who says they weren't worried at that point is lying.

Tom Thibodeau was certainly concerned, as that was when Knicks head coach reinserted his starters. That group held on until Indiana finally waved the white flag with two minutes remaining. "Knicks in 7" chants rang out soon after.

This article will be updated with more information.