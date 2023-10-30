Kirk Cousins out for season after MRI confirms torn Achilles for Vikings QB

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) stand on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Kirk Cousins is done for the season.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback sustained a torn Achilles in their 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, an MRI confirmed on Monday. He's now done for the rest of the year.

Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear.



The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/8rXFyGtCZV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2023

Cousins went to scramble in the pocket early in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday when he suddenly pulled up. Cousins started falling to the ground and was brought down by Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was credited with the sack. Once Cousins popped up, he started hopping to the sidelines without putting any weight on his right leg.

A look at the Cousins injury, non-contact play pic.twitter.com/8uGNhWY5ox — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 29, 2023

Cousins made it to their bench on the sidelines, but was clearly in a lot of pain. He was then carted off the field without his right shoe on, and was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall — who closed out the 14-point win for Minnesota.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that they were “fearing an Achilles injury,” which the MRI then confirmed on Monday.

"I'm just so proud of him, proud of the way he's played all season long," O'Connell said after the win on Sunday. "Whatever is the case, if we don't have him for one snap or for the duration of our season, that will not change the fact of what I believe Kirk Cousins, the level he played to this year and ultimately what he's meant to me and our organization."

Cousins finished the season with 2,057 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. The 35-year-old is in his sixth season with the Vikings. He’s yet to miss a game in his 12 seasons in the league due to injury, though he missed one game in 2021 due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Cousins, 35, can become a free agent next offseason if he wants to, and he was the subject of trade talk earlier this month when he was asked if he would waive his no-trade clause ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. Cousins, though, shut that down.

With Cousins now out for the season, the Vikings will likely turn to Hall in the immediate future. The Vikings took Hall in the fifth round of the draft earlier this year out of BYU. He threw for 3,171 yards and had 31 touchdowns with the Cougars last season while leading them to an 8-5 finish in their final season before joining the Big 12. Hall made his first appearance in the NFL on Sunday in Green Bay, and went 3-of-4 for 23 yards.

The Vikings, who won the NFC North last season, have now won three straight games and sit in second in their division. They’ll take on the Atlanta Falcons next week in Georgia.