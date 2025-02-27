Kevin Durant's future not with Suns, Luka the next great Laker and Paul George is done podding

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus react to Kevin Durant’s latest comments on a return to the Golden state Warriors.
Vince and Dan then discuss if there’s any possibility Luka Doncic isn’t a Laker for long term and Anthony Davis’ belief that there is no chance no one knew about the trade before it took place.
Later Vince and Dan then take a look at Paul George putting a pause on his podcast and why Jayson Tatum feels under appreciated.
(01:48) Kevin Durant talks Warriors and his future
(14:52) Any chance Luka doesn’t stay with the Lakers?
(22:52) Anthony Davis doesn’t believe no one knew about trade
(30:03) Paul George hits pause on his podcast
(38:01) Jayson Tatum under appreciated
