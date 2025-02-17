Kevin Durant derides NBA All-Star criticism: 'It's more fun to complain about the NBA than to actually watch it'

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Kevin Durant is in action during the game between team Shaq's OGs and team Candace's Rising Stars on 2025 NBA All-Star night at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, United States on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has joined the chat.

The 15-time All-Star and active online poster took the time to weigh in on the NBA's greatest controversy: what to do about the All-Star weekend. The NBA has tried for years to breath life back into the best-of competition, but Sunday's edition received a lot of criticism for the format and a broadcast overrun with Kevin Hart bits.

Durant, potentially sick of the discourse, took to X on Monday to jokingly (we think) propose an extreme reaction: cancel the event entirely. (Unfortunately, sarcasm does not travel well on the Internet.)

"I think it's more fun to complain about the NBA than to actually watch it," Durant wrote. "Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let's just give everybody a break since we're so miserable around this time..."

I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

Durant participated in Sunday's game as part of Team Shaq's OG All-Stars, which cruised to victory in the finals after nearly falling to Team Candace's Rising Stars in the semifinals.

The weekend had its moments: Mac McClung's perfect run to a dunk contest three-peat was so good that it inspired some actual All-Stars to (maybe) join the competition next year. But there's been general consensus about a pretty lame All-Star weekend that left a couple of winners and a lot of losers.

As he often does, Durant doubled down on his take, going on a commenting spree in response to X users who disagreed.

Winning a chip is the only thing that matters along side trades and free agency. Now mfers care about all star weekend lol ok — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

All star games used to be a layup line back n the day until late in the game then the intensity would ramp up. The 3 point shot and how many we take, by time u ready to ramp up somebody down 40 already. They didn’t have to worry bout that as much back n the day. They can shoot… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

Only thing matters is rings and legacy. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

At one point, Durant clarified that his criticism was more about the fact that NBA fans love to complain.

"My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. Only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency and when players beef with each other lol," Durant said.

I get it. My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. Only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency and when players beef with each other lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

In response to one fan who said that the discourse was a form of "constructive criticism," Durant had a cheeky reply: "And I am constructively criticizing your criticism."

And I am constructively criticizing your criticisms… https://t.co/gvcV0EC8I9 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2025

Never change, KD.