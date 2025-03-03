Kenrich Williams, Julian Champagnie ejected after fight breaks out in Thunder's matchup with Spurs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Julian Champagnie #30 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at Smoothie King Center on February 25, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Multiple players were ejected after a fight broke out in the third quarter of the San Antonio Spurs’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

With about three minutes left in the third quarter at the Frost Bank Center, Thunder forward Kenrich Williams was guarding Spurs forward Julian Champagnie on the wing. As Champagnie went to pass the ball inside, he appeared to elbow Williams in the face accidentally.

Regardless of the intent, Williams didn’t take it well. The two quickly went at it near the scorers table as Jeremy Sochan threw down a dunk. There was some shoving between the two players as coaches and officials ran in to break it up.

Best look at what went on and "the play is under review for an altercation that did not dissolve" pic.twitter.com/nBUBXvgqD5 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) March 3, 2025

While it didn’t last long, both Williams and Champagnie were hit with technical fouls and ejected from the game. Oklahoma City guard Lou Dort was ejected, too. Sochan received a technical foul for his actions after he ran into the scuffle after his dunk.

After the chaotic end to the quarter, the Thunder took a 108-100 lead into the final period.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.