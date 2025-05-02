Katie Ledecky outraces Summer McIntosh with best 400-meter time in 9 years

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - APRIL 30: Katie Ledecky reacts to her finish in the first heat of the womens 1500 freestyle at Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center on April 30, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky is having quite the week in Fort Lauderdale.

A day after posting the second fastest women's 1500-meter time in history, the nine-time Olympic gold medalist posted her best swim in nine years in the 400-meter freestyle, a 3:56.81 at a Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale. It was her first major appearances since the Olympics in Paris last year.

Significantly, she did it with a comeback win over Summer McIntosh in the final, overtaking the Canadian who broke out in Paris on the final lap.

Ledecky's time is a new American record, the seventh-best time in history and her second-best ever, behind only the 3:56.46, the one-time world record that won her the gold medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It was an accomplishment she didn't see coming, via NBC Sports:

"I don't know if I ever thought I was going to be 3:56 again," Ledecky said on Peacock.

Thursday's race was a partial rematch in one of the more disappointing events in Ledecky's Paris program. Ledecky took bronze and McIntosh took silver in the 400-meter behind gold medal winner Ariarne Titmus, who led from wire to wire. Ledecky's time on Thursday would have won the gold medal in Paris (Titmus swam a 3:57.49), though that was a different pool, with different conditions.

Titmus, the world-record holder in the event, has said she will sit out all major events this year, setting up a clash between Ledecky and McIntosh at the world championships in Singapore later this year.

With wins in the 1500-meter and 400-meter freestyle already in hand, Ledecky is set to compete in both the 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter individual medley on Friday. Neither events are a specialty for her, though she still has the 800-meter freestyle remaining on the program.