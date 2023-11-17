Kansas State takes down No. 2 Iowa as string of upsets continue

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) gets a rebound next to Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

No. 2 Iowa became the latest top 5 team to fall in an upset on Thursday.

This time, it was the Hawkeyes losing to unranked Kansas State in a brutal game for defending Wooden Award winner Caitlin Clark. The good was she scored 24 points with three assists. The bad was she shot 6-of-32 from the field (2-of-16 from 3-point range) with four turnovers.

No other Iowa player scored more than 10 points.

After a back-and-forth first three quarters, Iowa appeared to be in a good place in the fourth with a 48-42 lead with a little over nine minutes left and a 58-53 lead with two-and-a-half minutes left. Then the Wildcats finished the game on a 10-0 run, powered by Gabby Gregory and Ayoka Lee.

