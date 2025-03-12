Kansas baseball destroys Minnesota 29-1, tying NCAA record with five straight homers

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 01: A detail of the NCAA logo on a baseball prior to the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies in the Astros Foundation College Classic at Daikin Park on March 01, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, University of Kansas baseball fell to Minnesota with a 10-6 loss in Minneapolis. The game was the first in a two-game series against the non-conference opponent.

One day later, the Jayhawks shook off the loss, and absolutely creamed the Gophers, 29-1.

Minnesota scored the first run of the game, with an RBI in the first inning. But Kansas was relentless from the second inning on. The Jayhawks scored five runs in the second frame, and then went on a hot streak in the third inning where they hit five straight homers, tying an NCAA record for consecutive home runs.

The game ended after seven innings. (In the NCAA, the "mercy rule" or "run rule" can end a non-tournament game after seven innings if a team is winning by 10 or more runs.)

Kansas' home run streak started with Chase Diggins' three-run homer early in the third inning. From there, Max Soliz Jr., Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger and Jackson Hauge followed Diggins' lead with four straight solo homers.

The red-hot third inning tied the NCAA record for consecutive home runs. That record, five, has been hit three previous times; the most recent was in 2006, when South Carolina achieved the feat against Georgia.

The Jayhawks went on to score 16 more runs, including another eight in the fifth inning alone. Diggins, who started the third inning streak, hit a grand slam in the fifth inning for his second home run of the day.

The 29 total runs marks the most scored against a DI opponent in program history, with the 28-point win marking the largest margin of victory by the program as well.

Kansas returns home this weekend to open Big 12 play with a three-game series against Baylor.