Kalel Mullings powers Michigan's 27-24 comeback win over No. 11 USC

USC v Michigan ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 21: Kalel Mullings #20 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball away from defenders for a touchdown during the first half of a college football game against the USC Trojans at Michigan Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Kalel Mullings bailed out Michigan.

Mullings scored on a fourth-and-goal with 37 seconds to go to give the No. 18 Wolverines a 27-24 win over No. 11 USC.

Mullings’ TD came after he broke a 63-yard run to spark a Michigan offense that had been absolutely lifeless in the second half. The Wolverines had been unable to move the ball at all after the first quarter, but they did just enough after Mullings’ big run.

USC used its final two timeouts as Michigan approached the end zone, so the Trojans were forced to work the sidelines after getting the ball back. But Miller Moss’ fourth-down pass with eight seconds left was completed short of the line to gain.