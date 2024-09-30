'Just a great human being': Joel Embiid, Adam Silver, Pau Gasol and more react to death of Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo Retired Denver Nuggets center Dikembe Mutombo waves to the crowd as his jersey number was retired by the team during halftime of the Nuggets' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Denver. Portland won 115-113 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

On Monday, the NBA world lost a giant, with the death of Dikembe Mutombo at age 58. Throughout the day, members of the basketball world paid homage to the Hall of Famer and humanitarian, honoring his on-court and off-court legacy.

The NBA announced the news Monday morning with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver, who wrote about his personal relationship with Mutombo, who became a global ambassador for the NBA.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life on the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor he poured his heart and soul into helping others," Silver wrote in the statement. "I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by big heart, and I will miss him dearly."

NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family.



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement.

Mutombo's son, Ryan, wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling his father his hero and "the purest heart I have ever known."

"At times, I thought of my dad as a super-human. This child in me would sigh to hear that this was never actually the case," Ryan Mutombo wrote in the post. "My dad was a regular man who would stop at no lengths to honor the world, its people and its creator. He loved others with every ounce of his being. That's what made him so accessible. That's what made him real."

Dikembe Mutombo's son, Ryan, shared a special message honoring his father



(via ryanmutombo/IG) pic.twitter.com/hHvrpJwFDx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2024

The Houston Rockets, where Mutombo ended his 19-year-old career, paid tribute to the late NBA great on social media. In a statement, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta wrote that, "Dikembe was beloved by the entire NBA community and his tireless humanitarian efforts left an indelible mark on our league."

Today we mourn the loss of a true ambassador of our game, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo. Dikembe spent 18 seasons in the NBA, including his final five as a Houston Rocket. His fun-loving personality and trademark finger-wagging endeared him to fans around the world, but Dikembe's…

With news of Mutombo's passing coming on the same day as NBA media day, many NBA players weighed in on Mutombo's legacy during their press conferences.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid spoke about Mutombo's impact both on and off the court. Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, said that the Congo-born player was a role model of his.

"It's a sad day, especially for us Africans, and really the whole world because other than what is accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court," Embiid said, via Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. "He's one of the guys that I look up to in terms of having an impact ... He did a lot of great things for a lot of people."

76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey also spoke about Mutombo Monday morning, saying that the NBA great had become Morey's mentor when they were both in Houston. The two overlapped from 2007, when Morey began his executive career as general manager, until Mutombo's retirement in 2009.

"There aren't many guys like him," Morey said, via The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. "Just a great human being."

Daryl Morey got emotional as he talked about Dikembe Mutombo. He found out about Mutombo's death during the press conference. They had a close relationship, he said, from their time in Houston.

"Just a great human being," Morey said.



"Just a great human being," Morey said. pic.twitter.com/0RHR0bIY0A — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 30, 2024

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about Mutombo during his press conference as well, and was very emotional when speaking about his friend's passing.

"It's really hard to believe, and it's hard for us to be without that guy," Ujiri said, via Lindsay Dunn of CityNews Toronto. "He's got no idea what Dikembe Mutombo meant to me."

Masai Ujiri trying to hold back emotions on the passing of his friend Dikembe Mutombo :

NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol wrote about Mutombo on social media, speaking about Mutombo's prowess on the court, and his kindness off it.

"I was very sad to hear about Dikembe Mutombo's passing. Dikembe was not only great on the court, but a force for good off it, admired and loved by those who got to know him. His smile, his values and his dedication to basketball, as well as to helping others, will never be forgotten," Gasol wrote.

I was very sad to hear about Dikembe Mutombo's passing. Dikembe was not only great on the court, but a force for good off it, admired and loved by those who got to know him. His smile, his values and his dedication to basketball, as well as to helping others, will never be… pic.twitter.com/KZaOSAXVGE — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 30, 2024

Serge Ibaka, a former NBA player who currently plays in Europe, thanked Mutombo for his trailblazing efforts as an African player in the league. Ibaka, who was born in Republic of Congo, played in the NBA for nearly 15 years.

"You paved the way for me and for many Congolese and African youth with your legendary basketball career and charitable actions. You are an NBA legend and an African icon and that will inspire the many coming generations," Ibaka wrote.