Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors has been given a lifetime ban by the NBA for violating the league's gambling rules.

The NBA released a statement Wednesday announcing its ruling.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/h2TIkaE7xs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 17, 2024

The NBA began investigating Porter in late March for betting activity.

This story will be updated.