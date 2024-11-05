Joel Embiid suspended 3 games by NBA for shoving reporter

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid three games for shoving a reporter during a postgame altercation Saturday night, the league announced on Tuesday.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interaction must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

This story will be updated.