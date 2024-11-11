Joe Flacco will remain Colts starter over Anthony Richardson after throwing 3 interceptions vs. Bills

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 21-13. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

There's no quarterback change coming in Indianapolis. Not this week, at least.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday that Joe Flacco will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Flacco has started two consecutive games since the Colts benched struggling second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. He failed to throw a touchdown in a 21-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 9. On Sunday, Flacco three interceptions in a 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

His struggles have prompted calls from some to switch back to Richardson at quarterback. For now, Flacco will remain the starter.