Jimmy Butler + Draymond leading Warriors, Austin Reaves best third option and Sixers terrible season

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Dan Titus is running the show and he and Bonta Hill start of by talking the Warriors win over the Milwaukee Bucks and the team being rejuvenated since adding Jimmy Butler.

Next, Dan and Bonta discuss if Austin Reaves is the best third option in the NBA and then take a look at how many true contenders are in the Western Conference.

Later, Dan and Bonta dissect what’s next for the Philadelphia 76ers with Paul George now out for the season and much more on Good Word with Goodwill!

(00:56:09) Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is exhausted

(04:43) Draymond Green DPOY contender

(9:36) Are the Warriors the scariest team in the Western Conference?

(12:25) Are the Bucks a viable contender?

(17:06) Who is the best third option in the league?

(22:43) Do the Nuggets have enough to win the West?

(26:12) Lakers can win a championship

(29:32) What team is going to give the Lakers the most problems?

(33:07) Sixers awful season continues

(42:54) Nico Harrison and Pat Riley

