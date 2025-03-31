Jets GM Darren Mougey declares that Justin Fields is New York's starting QB, won't face competition

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His contract indicated as much.

But Jets general manager Darren Mougey made it official on Sunday. Justin Fields is New York's starting quarterback heading into next season. He won't face competition for the job from backup Tyrod Taylor or anybody else.

"He is the starter," <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IdTSZ1teiU">Mougey told reporters at a news conference </a>on Sunday. "But Tyrod is going to be on his heels. Tyrod's a pro's pro. So really, it's gonna be a great asset for Justin in the quarterback room.

"Tyrod's been around the league for a long time. He knows what it takes to prepare and prep for this league and be ready to play."

Fields joined the Jets this offseason as a free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. It's not a quarterback contract that breaks the bank. But it's not the kind of money that's paid to a backup quarterback.

But his backup is Tyrod Taylor, a 14-season NFL veteran with 58 starts as one of the most experienced backups in the league. If any backup is going to compete for a job held by a borderline starter, it's Taylor. But, per Mougey, Taylor won't compete for the job in training camp.

But if Fields slips up once the games are real, Taylor will be right there behind him. Just in case.

Mougey reiterated that Fields is the starter when asked if he believes that the former first-round pick by the Chicago Bears has remaining untapped potential as he approaches his fifth NFL season.

"We believe Justin is the starter," Mougey said. "We believe in Justin. We believe we can win with Justin, so we're excited about Justin's potential."

Fields has played 50 games including 44 starts in the NFL. The Bears gave up on him and traded him to the Steelers when they faced the chance to draft Caleb Williams. Fields played in 10 games including six starts last season as the backup to Russell Wilson, who missed multiple games due to injury.

He played well enough in Pittsburgh for the Jets to sign him as their starter for next season.

But is the New York's long-term answer at quarterback?

Mougey declined to offer details when asked how the Jets will approach quarterback evaluation in the upcoming draft in which they hold the No. 7 pick.

"We’ll evaluate — just like any position. We’re gonna evaluate the quarterbacks, the entire class," Mougey said. "That’s the same for every position. It doesn’t change our approach.