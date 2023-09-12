Jets-Bills shatter ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' viewership record even after Aaron Rodgers' injury

New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) celebrates an overtime touchdown punt return with wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) and head coach Robert Saleh during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) (Rusty Jones/AP)

Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets may have lasted only four plays, but ESPN still set a new record during “Monday Night Football.”

Monday's game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills was the most watched "Monday Night Football" game on ESPN in history, the network announced on Tuesday. The game drew 22.64 million viewers, which is up almost 15% from last year's "Monday Night Football" opener. It peaked at just more than 25 million viewers in the first half, too.

The game broke the previous ESPN viewership record that was set during the Minnesota Vikings’ matchup with the Green Bay Packers in 2009 — which marked Brett Favre’s first return to Lambeau Field since joining the Vikings. That game drew 21.8 million viewers.

ESPN first took over “Monday Night Football” in 2006.

Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles on just the fourth play of the Jets' wild 22-16 overtime win against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. He was carted off the field, and will now miss the rest of the season. The 39-year-old was in his first game with the Jets since being traded to New York by the Packers earlier this summer.

Despite his absence, backup quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets forced overtime and then rookie Xavier Gipson ran back a punt for a touchdown in the extra period to seal the win. Jets safety Jordan Whitehead intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times, including midway through the fourth quarter to set up the Jets' first touchdown of the game. Wilson went 14-of-21 for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception on the night, and Breece Hall had 127 rushing yards on 10 carries. Allen went 29-of-41 for 236 yards, and he threw a touchdown to Stefon Diggs early in the game.

Wilson will lead the Jets next week against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Bills will host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2.