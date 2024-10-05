Jets' Allen Lazard likely to appeal NFL fine for finger-gun celebration; Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb punished for taunting, 'violent gesture'

Denver Broncos v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Allen Lazard (10) of the New York Jets celebrates a first down against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter, but was penalized for the reaction at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The NFL announced 25 player fines on Saturday for actions during games in Week 4.

Among them is a $14,069 fine to New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard for "Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)," which was the result of him celebrating a first-down reception with finger guns.

Not only did Lazard draw a fine, but during the game he was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration, wiping out a 13-yard gain.

Allan Lazard called for a penalty here for celebrating #DENvsNYJ

That was Lazard's first unsportsmanlike conduct fine this season. Should he be flagged again, the NFL will take $19,697 from him.

Players are allowed to appeal fines, and that's what it sounds like Lazard plans to do.

"If I am [fined], they are definitely going to exempt it," Lazard said this week. "It wouldn't make sense to fine someone for something you never warned them [about]. It's like implementing a new driving rule: If you are driving down the street with only one hand, you never told me I can only drive with only two hands. That's unfair. That's not a lawful democracy in that sense."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was handed a pair of fines for a total of $25,324 thanks to two unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture violations during the win over the New York Giants.

The first offense came during his 55-yard touchdown reception for throwing the ball after he entered the end zone. The second was due to more finger guns.

CeeDee Lamb was fined $11,255 for taunting and $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture after this play.



An expensive couple weeks for Lamb, who was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness in Week 3.

This isn't the first time the NFL has disciplined Lamb this season. He was fined $22,511 for an unnecessary roughness infraction in Week 3 for lowering his shoulder and hitting Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton in the chest with the top of his helmet.

One other fine handed out this week, which will further cement the NFL as the "No Fun League," is the $14,069 taken from Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions.

After the wide receiver scored a 70-yard touchdown, he celebrated by dunking the ball over the crossbar at Ford Field during the Lions' 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

No props allowed, says the NFL.

With all the money the league collects each week from players, where does it all go?

According to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, 50% of fine money should go to the NFLPA-run Players Assistance Trust to help care for retired players. The remaining half goes to “charitable organizations jointly determined by the NFL and the NFLPA.”