Ja'Marr Chase doubles down on pregame Browns trash talk, mad that Bengals 'lost to some elves'

Cleveland Browns mascot Brownie the Elf during an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 17-6. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

Ja'Marr Chase provided some bulletin board material last week, referring to the Cleveland Browns as "elfs."

On Sunday, after his Bengals lost 24-3 to the Browns, Chase doubled down, providing further bulletin-board material for Cincinnati's division rivals.

"I'm just frustrated because I called their ass elves, and we lost to some elves," Chase said. "I'm pissed on my part. I'm pissed on that end."

“I’m just frustrated because I called their ass elves and we just lost to some elves.”



Ja’Marr Chase postgame on the offensive struggles in Cleveland. #Bengals | @WLWT | #Browns pic.twitter.com/skb8wayoWc — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) September 10, 2023

When asked about any blowback from his "elves" comments, Chase had this to say.

"If they've got a problem with something I'm saying right now, they soft," Chase continued. "If they're soft when you're saying elves, they're soft, then."

Again, Chase's Bengals lost by 21 points. Cincinnati's offense was abysmal while getting outgained 350 yards to 142. Bengals punter Punter Brad Robbins nearly tripled his team's offensive output with 409 yards on 10 punts. Chase, a two-time Pro Bowler in two NFL seasons, tallied 39 yards on five catches.

In case you missed it, here's what kicked off all the elven commentary.

"It's a regular game to me," Chase said Thursday. "It don't feel no different. It's the hoopin and hollering about the Cleveland, um, Browns. I was about to call them the 'Elfs.' ... If you ask me, I don't really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland."

"It's a regular game to me."



"It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's (elves)."



Ja'Marr Chase doesn't want to hear about the #Bengals recent struggles against the Browns. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/adiQ20Y6iO — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2023

Also in case you missed it, here's Brownie the Elf, Cleveland's mascot and the inspiration for Chase's trash talk.

Browns players didn't miss it. They were quick to regurgitate Chase's comments in the aftermath of Sunday's win.

The” Cleveland Elves” definitely showed up to play today. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) September 10, 2023

Cleveland is Cleveland — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) September 10, 2023

Asked #Browns Ogbo Okoronkwo about #Bengals Ja’Marr Chase’s remarks during the week. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/nt6ZvDuZYx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 10, 2023

They surely didn't miss his postgame commentary either. The Browns and Bengals will meet again in Week 18, where playoff implications will potentially be at stake for both teams.