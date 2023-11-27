Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen deliver instant Week 12 fantasy football classic in walk-off fashion

NFL: NOV 26 Bills at Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores the winning overtime touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is an appreciation of the Week 12 greatness that Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen put on a rainy field in Philadelphia. To call what the pair of quarterbacks did with their arms and legs in the Eagles’ 37-34 overtime victory an instant masterpiece, well, that might be an understatement.

It’s fitting this season’s top two quarterbacks in fantasy scoring would put up the top two scores of Week 12 when they shared the field: Allen went into Sunday evening as the leader of the pack at 40.66 and Hurts rushed into the second slot at 35.50 with that overtime walk-off touchdown. What makes their outings all the more awe-inspiring is that theirs were the only truly blowup performances in that game.

The top wide receivers on each team — A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs — both scored touchdowns, but Diggs led them with just 74 receiving yards. DeVonta Smith (WR4 and 20.10) and Gabe Davis (WR6 and 19.50) had very good games, but you almost expected more, considering the legendary performances of Hurts and Allen.

Hurts has been grinding through a knee injury, yet he lifted up the Eagles after they had scored just seven points in the first half, fittingly on a Hurts one-yard Brotherly Shove. It was in the second half that he came alive, finding Brown, Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus for touchdown passes. He was undaunted trailing by three points and time winding down in regulation. Hurts drove the Eagles as far as he could and Jake Elliott assured extra time (and more fantasy points) thanks to a rain-soaked 59-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the game.

Allen earned every last point to give him the top performance on the week, no matter the position. Passing for 339 yards and a pair of scores, Allen also led the Bills with 81 rushing yards and two more scores. Even when the rain was dumping all over the Lincoln Financial Field, his passes were lasers finding Bills' receivers all night.

It’s a great thing in fantasy when highly drafted players deliver for managers. Allen and Hurts were drafted in the first three rounds, and few people would regret having used high draft picks on these two stud quarterbacks who combined for nine touchdowns and laid more than 76 fantasy points on the field in Week 12.

Yes, the elite QB draft strategy is alive and well.

It was fitting the Hurts would win the game on a walk-off 12-yard touchdown run in overtime, high-stepping the Eagles to the best record in the NFL at 10-1. And to say that these two quarterbacks were without parallel, well, just look at the fantasy scoring leaderboard.

Like most weeks, it won’t take long to find them near the top.