Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested in Florida on domestic battery charge

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Zay Jones #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on Monday night in Jacksonville on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to The Associated Press .

Jones was arrested and booked into the Duval County Jail just after 6 p.m. ET on Monday, and he is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning. It’s unclear specifically what led to his arrest, but he was booked for domestic battery causing bodily harm.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida, and it is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement, via The Associated Press. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Jones, 28, has played in just three games this season while dealing with knee soreness — which has kept him out of the Jaguars’ last four games and six of their last seven. He has 78 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches this season. He returned to practice in a limited capacity last week, but it’s still unclear when he will be healthy enough to play again. Jones last played against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8, where he had 23 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

Jones had 823 yards and five touchdowns on 82 catches last season, his first with the Jaguars. The former East Carolina star also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and the Raiders before landing in Jacksonville. He is in the second year of a three-year, $24 million deal.

The Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans next week. They hold a 6-3 record, which leads the AFC South, despite last week’s 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That loss snapped a five-game win streak.