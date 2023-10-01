Jaguars run over Falcons 23-7 for powerful win in London

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against Atlanta Falcons at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) (Ian Walton/AP)

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally remembered who they are. It only took a trip to London and a game against the Atlanta Falcons to figure it out.

The Jaguars, behind solid performances from Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, and Christian Kirk, defeated the Falcons 23-7. While the Jags were able to show that they're better than their defeats in Weeks 2 and 3, the Falcons proved that a 2-1 record can hide a multitude of sins.

Scoring opened in the first quarter with a Jags touchdown. Calvin Ridley, in his first of just two catches on the day, reeled in the 30-yard pass from Lawrence to get a little revenge on his old team.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars' defense came alive. Josh Allen made his presence felt again and again, with two sacks and a late strip sack. Both he and the defensive line stymied the Falcons offense, exposing Falcons QB Desmond Ridder to the point that you almost felt bad for him.

That feeling was in full force late in the second quarter. Ridder threw a pick-six that Darious Williams took all the way to the end zone.

Then on the very next pass, Ridder threw another interception.

Time wise, the game was far from over. But those two plays were absolutely deflating. The Falcons went into the tunnel at halftime having failed to score a single point for six straight quarters. They did finally get on the board with a 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, but by then the Falcons had been grinding for points for so long while the Jaguars were playing loose and free. The only real bright spot for Atlanta was running back Bijan Robinson once again, who had 14 carries for 105 yards and a couple of highlight reel plays. So, just a normal Sunday for Bijan.

One hand Robinson!



📺 WSB TV, ESPN+, Disney + pic.twitter.com/c7wBzp1O8B — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 1, 2023

The Falcons started showing more life midway through the fourth quarter, and seemed to be marching their way down the field toward an inevitable touchdown. But Allen's strip sack ended that attempt, and at that point the game was essentially over.

This game should leave the Jaguars feeling good ahead of their second straight London game, this time against the fearsome Buffalo Bills. But the Falcons, on the other hand, are left with more questions than answers.