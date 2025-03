TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey reached a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

In the deal, $13 million is guaranteed.

Hainsey started for two straight seasons for the Bucs before transitioning into a reserve roll last season.