It List: 'Snow White' casts a spell, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make sweet music, Hunger Games returns with 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Snow White enchants

When: Snow White is in theaters March 21.

What to know: The live-action musical adaptation of the 1937 animated classic stars Rachel Zegler as a princess who is exiled by her evil stepmother (Gal Gadot) but finds solace living with seven dwarves. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be watching: It's been a long road to the release of the film, which has been plagued with backlash and controversy. I'm thrilled to finally see what all the fuss is about. [People/Yahoo Entertainment]

What to read

📚A new Hunger Games book enters the arena

When: Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins is out now.

What to know: The fifth installment of the beloved dystopian series gives a backstory for Haymitch, Katniss and Peeta's mentor from the original books. It follows his path to victory as a teenager at the 50th Hunger Games. [Variety]

Why I'll be reading: I've been obsessed with these books since I was a teenager, and after brushing up on the lore, I'm ready to dive in — and eagerly waiting the film adaptation already planned for November 2026. [USA Today/The Wrap]

What to listen to

🎧 Selena Gomez sings her heart out with Benny Blanco

When: I Said I Love You First is out March 21.

What to know: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren't just collaborating on a sweet love story — they made an album together, too. Gomez credits her fiancé for helping her out of a musical slump. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be listening: The singles they've put out so far, from the infectious (and slightly bizarre) "Sunset Blvd" to the wildly catchy Gracie Abrams collaboration "Call Me When You Break Up," have been a blast. I welcome their new era! [Billboard/Yahoo Entertainment]

🎧 Jessica Simpson makes her country comeback

When: Nashville Canyon, Part 1 is out March 21.

What to know: After a tumultuous time in her personal life, Jessica Simpson is making her triumphant return to music with a five-song EP. [People]

Why I'll be listening: She recently performed live for the first time in 15 years, which reminded me of how fun her music career is. Long live her covers of "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" and "Son of a Preacher Man." [Billboard]

What to binge

▶️The Residence goes inside the White House

When: All eight episodes of The Residence are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: Shonda Rhimes's latest series is a whodunnit set in the White House. Uzo Aduba and Randall Park star as an eccentric detective and a more conventional FBI agent teaming up to solve a murder with 157 suspects. [IndieWire]

Why I'll be bingeing: We know Netflix has already submitted the series as a comedy contender for the Emmys, so it'll be one to watch. I'm looking forward to channeling my inner Agatha Christie novel protagonist and trying to solve the mystery before the characters do. [Deadline]

