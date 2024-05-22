The It List: 'Furiosa' blazes into theaters, 'Hit Man' cements Glen Powell's leading man status, 'Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter' examines rift between brothers

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my delightful colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Furiosa is a rush of madness

When: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters May 24.

What to know: The prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road is finally here. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Furiosa, who is on a quest to return home after being kidnapped as a child by a warlord (Chris Hemsworth).

Over the course of 15 years, she battles through a metal-heavy wasteland on her journey back.

Editor-reporter Laura Clark noted that the movie's predecessor was nominated for 10 Oscars, so expectations for this film are high.

Taylor-Joy told the New York Times that filming Furiosa took its toll on her, saying, "I've never been more alone than making that movie." She reportedly has only 30 lines of dialogue.

Why I'll be watching: The franchise's signature feverish filming style is infectious. I've been waiting for the next installment for almost a decade!

🎥 Hit Man delivers on its mission

When: Hit Man is in theaters May 24 and starts streaming on Netflix June 7.

What to know: Glen Powell stars as a straight-laced professor pretending to be a hit man. Hijinks ensue, as does love!

The romantic action-comedy flick was inspired by a true story. The script was co-written by Powell and the movie's director, Richard Linklater.

Why I'll be watching: If my crush isn't obvious by now, I want to follow every step in Powell's ascension to leading-man status.

What to read

📚 Michael McDonald publishes a memoir as silky smooth as his legendary voice

When: What a Fool Believes is available for purchase May 21.

What to know: Michael McDonald, a member of the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan and a chart-topping solo artist, recounts the highs and lows of soft-rock stardom in a memoir co-written with Paul Reiser (yes, that Paul Reiser).

After the two crossed paths at a party two years ago (and jammed together), Reiser convinced McDonald to start working on his memoir.

In the book, the now-72-year-old recalls his early years as a high school dropout playing in local bands in Illinois, then finding fame alongside artists including James Taylor, Carly Simon and Christopher Cross.

Why I'll be reading:Reporter Dylan Stableford told me that McDonald's soulful singing helped pioneer the so-called yacht rock of the mid-1970s and '80s. Sounds like this book will be an essential part of my rock education.

📚Lies and Weddings gets the party started

When: Lies and Weddings is available for purchase May 21.

What to know: Lies and Weddings is the fifth book from Kevin Kwan, who wrote the bestselling Crazy Rich Asians series.

It follows a future earl forced to choose between a wealthy woman who could settle his family’s debts and the girl next door he’s been in love with for years.

The standalone novel is set in the same ultrawealthy literary universe as Kwan’s other works, and its characters jet-set all over the globe,

According to Yodel writer Lily Herman, fans of Crazy Rich Asians will have fun with Lies and Weddings, especially because it features Kwan's signature writing style — detailed footnotes and all.

Why I'll be reading: I love mess!

What to binge

▶️ Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter examines the dark side of fame for the singing siblings

When: Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, a four-part docuseries, premieres May 27 and 28 on Investigation Discovery (ID) and streams on Max.

What to know: The docuseries examines the sexual assault allegations made against Backstreet Boys member Nick by multiple women, who give new interviews.

"There's things that I know about Nick that could burn his house down," his ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones says in the trailer.

The four-hour series also probes the 2022 death of solo pop artist Aaron, giving insight into his mental health and substance abuse.

Entertainment reporter Suzy Byrne told me an unidentified "member of the Carter family" also participates, as well as friends who speak to the rift between the brothers after Aaron publicly backed Nick's accusers.

Why I'll be watching: I was horrified and stunned by what ID uncovered with Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which broke viewing records, and I'm eager to see what the network does next.

