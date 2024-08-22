Is this a new Tua Tagovailoa? Dolphins QB showing a bold side with his open criticism of ex-coach Brian Flores

An unusual ripple was sent through the NFL this week. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who represents a position that is usually tight-lipped around the media, took shots at former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in a recent interview on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" podcast. Tagovailoa essentially accused Flores of ruining his confidence and being a largely unwelcoming figure compared to current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa has had the highest statistical success of his career under McDaniel, even though the winning output has just been about the same between the two coaches. This has sparked a debate on coaching styles, which doesn't really have a right or wrong answer.

Flores, obviously, has a different, more rugged coaching style than what McDaniel likes to enact around his players. McDaniel has portrayed himself as an eccentric and friendly personality and the Dolphins’ offense has flourished during the regular season under his tutelage. Based on the interview that Tagovailoa had with the Le Batard crew, it’s clear that this is the style of coaching he reacts to better. No one can really speak to the specifics of the relationship between Tagovailoa and Flores, but painting Flores as a “terrible person” is something that can’t really be taken back — and is probably about as honest as you’ll ever hear a player talk about a coach who is currently employed with the league.

Tagovailoa, now armed with the protection of being the highest paid player in Dolphins history, spoke with conviction about how he felt like he was treated. For those keeping score in the latest chapter of this beef, Tagovailoa "won," for whatever that is worth. Flores is now a defensive coordinator for the Vikings with a pending lawsuit against the NFL for discrimination that very well may hurt his chances of ever becoming a head coach again. Tagovailoa sits at the top of the mountain in Miami and will not face any consequences from saying these things about Flores — nor should he, really. He's free to say what he pleases and this level of access should actually be welcomed by NFL fans.

Functionally, this is just a matter of coaching styles. There have been players who really responded to Flores’ approach. It would’ve been hard to win 19 games over his final two seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach without having some level of buy-in. However, his style was clearly too hard for a player like Tagovailoa and it altered the way he felt like he could perform. That’s the balance that Flores failed to reach while he was with the Dolphins and it’s the style of coaching that McDaniel has largely walked away from. His approach is a bit gentler and that (combined with the acquisition of Tyreek Hill and a new offensive system) has helped Tagovailoa succeed.

Flores had to answer for Tagovailoa's comments and now everyone will move on. Flores will probably be a bit wounded by the words said about him, but maybe this reflection is what he needs as he begins another season as the Vikings' defensive play-caller. And now, Tagovailoa needs to attain some on-field success to match the contract he's been given. That's probably the best way for him to shed himself of the weight of the previous era — and the best way to prove Flores wrong and show that he has arrived as an elite quarterback.