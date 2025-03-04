Is it time for the Clippers and James Harden to part ways? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 26: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls on February 26, 2025 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

James Harden, once known as one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA, seems to be struggling with the limits of time and a changing role with the Clippers. With the Clippers' playoff dreams hanging in the balance, questions around Harden's fit and future are bubbling up.

Kevin O'Connor referenced Harden's recent dismal performances against the Lakers in the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," raising eyebrows about the state of Harden's game. Troubling stats tell the tale: In four matchups against the Lakers this season, Harden averaged just 14.8 points while struggling with his efficiency. If that doesn't concern Clippers fans, it should. The expectation is clear: help from Harden is crucial if the Clippers are to mount a postseason run.

O’Connor points to the essence of a declining 35-year-old superstar reliant on his burst and shooting — and he’s lost some of both. Legend of Winning joins in, noting, "Harden’s tasked with responsibilities beyond what he can currently handle."

Harden’s role here was meant to complement Kawhi Leonard. That plan remains largely unrealized. Moreover, with Leonard's struggles with health posing limitations, Harden is forced into a role he may no longer fit as the primary scorer and playmaker.

O'Connor highlights a potential path to redemption if Harden can embrace off-ball opportunities, which is yet to fully materialize. Harden’s evident discomfort with spot-up 3-pointers hampers the Clippers’ flexibility. He has long resisted becoming a spot-up shooter, and his playmaking magic is fading with age.

With the Clippers trailing behind expectations, will they look beyond Harden and try to shape a younger roster? Is the final act for Harden and the Clippers nearing?

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.