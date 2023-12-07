Iowa's Caitlin Clark scores 3000th career point in quest to become NCAA's all-time leading women's scorer

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Iowa State guard Arianna Jackson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Iowa star Caitlin Clark broke into rarified air on Wednesday.

With her 24th point against rival Iowa State, she crossed the 3,000-point mark for her career. In doing so, she became the 15th player in D-I women's history to pass the 3,000-point barrier. The sharpshooter appropriately did so with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that extended Iowa's lead to 43-39 in a 67-58 Hawkeyes win.

The moment Caitlin Clark joined the 3K club 😤



(via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/HFhoWoWluG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 7, 2023

The long-distance shot put her at 3,002 career points. She finished the game with 35 points, nine rebounds and five assists. She's now the only player ever with 3,000-plus points, 750-plus rebounds and 750-plus assists.

With the milestone in her pocket, Clark now eyes the NCAA women's all-time scoring record held by Kelsey Plum. The Las Vegas Aces All-Star left Washington in 2017 with 3,527 career points. Clark entered the 2023-24 season with 2,717 total points, an average of 906.7 points per season over three seasons. She cut that 810-point margin to 514 Wednesday night, leaving her on pace for the record.

She'll have the option to return for a fifth season next year. But that's far from likely as she's projected as the almost certain No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The moment Wednesday was all business for Clark. She got a standing ovation from the Iowa fans in attendance at the Iowa State home game. She then took a seat on the bench with her teammates during a timeout before returning to the court without fanfare.

The stakes are high for Clark this season. In addition to seeking the scoring record, she hopes to lead the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes to an NCAA title after a run to the championship game last season.