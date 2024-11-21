'I'm in a good spot': Bulls' Zach LaVine is looking to turn some heads amid trade rumors

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies Oct 28, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images (Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

DETROIT — It was almost as if Zach LaVine was playing possum, watching teammate Nikola Vučević feast on a lax Pistons defense — and then, he exploded.

It was one triple in the fourth, then another, and another, and another. You could see it in his gait, the light steps, the easy release. The only ones who didn’t seem to notice LaVine on a heater were the Pistons who were trying to reach the benchmark of .500, as a true show of progress.

Only LaVine ruthlessly snatched it away with six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 122-112 win at Little Casears Arena on Monday night. He had only seven points entering the fourth, but exploded for 18, finishing with 25.

After playing just 25 games last year before right foot surgery ended his season in February, the discussion surrounding LaVine was more about his max contract, trade rumors, and his rocky relationship with coach Billy Donovan.

In fact, it was about everything but his game, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

“I heard everything,” LaVine told Yahoo Sports on Monday. “I read everything. Sometimes you gotta take that accountability and put a chip on your shoulder. There’s a lot of things people said I had to prove. I think my resume speaks for itself, the type of player I am, the type of person I am, but it is what it is.

“You can always turn some heads.”

LaVine smiles easy and jumps even easier, even after multiple operations that would’ve sapped the athleticism of most players. But there is an edge to him this season. He’s playing with more force while also working within the scheme of Donovan’s guard-heavy roster.

Always efficient, LaVine is playing above his usual numbers, shooting 51% from the field and 43% from 3-point range (both career highs) on over seven 3-point attempts a night, and averaging 22 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

In this luxury-tax-apron world, where teams have seemingly put themselves in worse positions in terms of player movement, every dollar is counted. So conversations surrounding acquiring LaVine often start with the five-year, $215 million deal he signed in the summer of 2022. And when players are injured, it’s easy to forget how good they are, or can be when active.

“I don’t know,” LaVine said. “It’s not for me to try to make everybody like me. I’m happy for what I got, what I deserved. And some people may not feel that way and you may judge it off that. But regardless, I know who I am and what I’ve done in this league.”

It’s no secret the Bulls were shopping LaVine the past couple of years, and as time moves on with his deal, there’s no doubt a better market will form if the franchise wants to reengage.

After next season, he’ll have a player option in 2026-27 for $48 million, and he can hit free agency again at 32 years old.

But for now, he’s a bright spot on an up-and-down Bulls team. He came into training camp about 10 pounds lighter, ostensibly to take pressure off his knees. He spent the summer training at The Box training center in Costa Mesa, California, where he learned, “You don’t play boxing.”

He sparred with Jesus Soto Karass, a former Mexican welterweight and light middleweight boxer.

“I got in the ring with him and I jabbed him one time too hard during one of our sparring sessions, and he beat my ass,” LaVine said with a full laugh. “If I’m ever in the wrong situation, I can defend myself, but you don’t play boxing with those dudes.”

It served its purpose, though, as he looks healthier and still bouncy — ready to take over those fourth quarters again. He’s a long way away from the two-time dunk champion; he’s a more complete player on both ends, picking his spots until he can put a stamp on games.

“I’m in a good place and I feel sharp right now,” LaVine said. “Being able to be one of the veteran guys on the team and still being able to do what I do. Help win in any way I can. Defense one day, facilitating, whatever they call for.”

The occasional defensive lapses don’t come as often, and even though he hasn’t advanced past the first round in his career, it’s been more a failure in team building than in LaVine’s personal exploits.

The one time the Bulls had real hope over the past six or seven years was the short-lived period when LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could terrorize opponents, buoyed by a healthy Lonzo Ball.

LaVine ceded space for DeRozan to take over fourth quarters and the two worked together easily. DeRozan had numerous game-winners, and LaVine, as the better deep shooter, could play that role. Both were All-Stars in 2022, the only year all three were healthy going into the season.

“I had plenty of games where I’ve had to take over, but the respect you give DeMar, you don’t want to take away from what he does best,” LaVine said. “I had to take a step back off the ball because you don’t put DeMar in the corner. It’s not gonna be what’s best for him or the team. I can play off the ball.

“I’ve seen how DeMar plays in the fourth and how he calms down. And just for me, a learning experience. I tip my hat to DeMar, I love DeMar, but there’s a lot of work I put into this, too.”

It goes back to the good place he spoke of. The self-awareness about where he is, his contract, his standing in the league. He doesn’t seem stressed about the situation in Chicago, the future. LaVine is also relishing the opportunity to show how his game has grown, and how it applies in a winning situation. One can assume a handful of teams are watching.

“I’ve gone through ups and downs with that,” LaVine said. “I've had some really good, good games, and years. I've had some times where I've had some turnovers and some bad games. And I think that's all with the experience of being an NBA player.

“I'm in a good spot and understanding what the game means for me at the time, and how to try to contribute to winning.”