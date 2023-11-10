How to watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira fight card details, start times and more

MMA: APR 08 UFC 287 MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: Alex Pereira prepares to fight Israel Adesanya in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event on April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira. This weekend, UFC heads to the Big Apple for a light heavyweight championship bout between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden. Also on the PPV slate is an interim heavyweight championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, the women's strawweight matchup: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern and more MMA action.

If you're looking for ways to watch Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira know this: UFC 295 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira fight card details, how to stream UFC 295 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 295 without cable:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 295 this weekend

How to watch UFC 295 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Nov. 11 for a pay-per-view light heavyweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Procházka vs. Pereira UFC fight in NYC kicks off with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 295: Procházka vs. Pereira full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Jiří Procházka (+105) vs. Alex Pereira (-125)

• Interim heavyweight championship: Tom Aspinall (-115) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-105)

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (+165) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-200)

• Lightweight: Matt Frevola (+185) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-225)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes (+115) vs. Pat Sabatini (-135)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa (+135) vs. Steve Erceg (-165)

• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (+135) vs. Loopy Godinez (-160)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (-145) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (+120)

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon (-175) vs. Mark O. Madsen (+145)

• Bantamweight: John Castaneda (-165) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+135)

• Flyweight: Joshua Van (-240) vs. Kevin Borjas (+200)

• Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja (+225) vs. Jamall Emmers (-275)

