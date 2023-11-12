How to watch the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys this afternoon on Fox

It's Week 10 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys game this afternoon. Headed into this week's NFC East clash, the Cowboys (5-3) are trying to shake off their loss to the Eagles, meanwhile the Giants (2-7) are shifting leadership after Daniel Jones tore his ACL during the team's brutal loss to the Raiders. The Giants vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the New York vs. Dallas showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Giants vs. Cowboys game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game on?

Sunday afternoon's Giants vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Giants vs. Cowboys game today:

