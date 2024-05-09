How to watch the new season of 'Doctor Who' — where to stream the third Season One of the sci-fi series

Don't blink! A brand new season of Doctor Who is nearly here. This regeneration stars Ncuti Gatwa as the titular Time Lord and Millie Gibson as his new companion, Ruby Sunday. Season 14 — which the show is actually marketing as Season One (again!) — sees former head writer and executive producer, Russell T Davies, return as the series' showrunner. Davies has also written six out of eight episodes in this upcoming season. Also returning to Doctor Who this year? Writer Steven Moffat, and executives Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter, all under the show's old production company, Bad Wolf.

Are you ready? Unlike the Girl Who Waited, you won't have to wait much longer to watch the new Doctor Who. Time to climb into the Tardis and take off into the Whoniverse — don't worry, it's bigger on the inside. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the new season of Doctor Who, including the premiere date, what time the new season drops, where you can stream it in the US, how to watch Doctor Who for free and so much more.

When does the new season of Doctor Who come out?

A brand new season — and a brand new Doctor — drops this Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT in the US.

What channel is Doctor Who on?

Season 14/Season One of Doctor Who will air, as usual, on the BBC in the UK.

Where to stream Doctor Who?

This season, the international sci-fi hit has a new US streaming home: Disney Plus. While the first 13 seasons of the Doctor Who revival are currently streaming on Max in the US, Season 14 will stream exclusively on Disney+. The new season will premiere on the BBC and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

How to watch Doctor Who in the US:

Doctor Who Season 14 changes:

There's a lot of new stuff going on with Season 14 — also being branded as Season One — of Doctor Who. As is tradition on the wibbly wobbly, timey wimey series, The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion (Millie Gibson) are brand new after the Time Lord's regeneration. And the series has a new home in the US. The new season of the BBC show will stream exclusively on Disney+.

But in reality, many of the Doctor Who changes are actually a return to form for the series, bringing back old, beloved aspects of the show. Russell T Davies will return as the series' showrunner (he was previously head writer and executive producer of the 2005 Doctor Who revival). Davies is joined by former executives Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter, along with the revival's original production company, Bad Wolf.

Steven Moffat (a Doctor Who fan-favorite) has also come back to the series, writing episode three of Season 14, entitled "BOOM." The episode is his first contribution to the series since 2017.

Doctor Who Season 14 cast:

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are taking over as the Time Lord and his faithful companion, Ruby Sunday. Yasmin Finney will return as Rose Noble. Jemma Redgrave is back as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Aneurin Barnard will debut as Roger ap Gwilliam. Anita Dobson and Jack Forsyth-Noble also join the cast. Bonnie Langford will reprise her role as Mel Bush (companion to the sixth and seventh Doctors). Jinkx Monsoon and Broadway darling Jonathan Groff will both guest star this season.

Doctor Who Season 14 episodes:

There will be eight episodes in the new season of Doctor Who, dropping weekly on Disney+ from May 10 - June 22, starting with Episode One, "Space Babies." Here are the rest of the episode titles in premiere order:

“SPACE BABIEs” - Writer: Russell T Davies, Director: Julie Anne Robinson

“THE DEVIL'S CHORD” - Writer: Russell T Davies, Director: Ben Chessell

“BOOM” - Writer: Steven Moffat, Director: Julie Anne Robinson

“73 YARDS” - Writer: Russell T Davies, Director: Dylan Holmes Williams

“DOT AND BUBBLE” - Writer: Russell T Davies, Director: Dylan Holmes Williams

“ROGUE” - Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman, Director: Ben Chessell

“THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY” - Writer: Russell T Davies, Director: Jamie Donoughue

“EMPIRE OF DEATH” - Writer: Russell T Davies, Director: Jamie Donoughue

Doctor Who Season 14 reviews:

So far, this season of Doctor Who has been graced with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Can I start Doctor Who on Season 14?

Every regeneration of The Doctor (or the Time Lord, if you prefer) ushers in a new era for this long-running sci-fi series. You can definitely jump into the new season of Doctor Who even as a brand new fan, because the series is even billing this new season as "Season One," despite the last 13 seasons since the show's revival in 2005.

But in case you need a recap, here are some of the most memorable storylines over the last 60 years of the series. And if you do want more of a primer for Season 14/Season One, we recommend checking out the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, currently streaming on Disney+. The three episodes celebrating 60 years of the series — "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle" — are technically included in Season 14 of the series and formally introduce the newest iteration of the Time Lord.

How to watch Doctor Who for free in the US:

In the UK, Doctor Who airs on the BBC and streams free on BBC iPlayer. If you don't have (or want) a Disney+ subscription to tune into Season 14 of the show, you can always check it out on BBC iPlayer with the help of a VPN.

How to watch past seasons of Doctor Who?

While the classic Doctor Who episodes are only streaming on BritBox in the US, seasons 1-13 of the new era of Doctor Who are available on Max in the US. They're also streaming free on BBC iPlayer for those in the UK (or with a VPN).

Who else has played The Doctor on Doctor Who?

Since the show first premiered in 1963, there have been 15 generations of The Doctor. Here they are in order of appearance:

The First Doctor: William Hartnell (First appearance – 1963)

The Second Doctor: Patrick Troughton (First appearance – 1966)

The Third Doctor: Jon Pertwee (First appearance – 1970)

The Fourth Doctor: Tom Baker (First appearance – 1974)

The Fifth Doctor: Peter Davison (First appearance – 1981)

The Sixth Doctor: Colin Baker (First appearance – 1984)

The Seventh Doctor: Sylvester McCoy (First appearance – 1987)

The Eighth Doctor: Paul McGann (First appearance – 1996)

The Ninth Doctor: Christopher Eccleston (First appearance – 2005)

The 10th Doctor: David Tennant (First appearance – 2005)

The Eleventh Doctor: Matt Smith (First appearance – 2010)

The Twelfth Doctor: Peter Capaldi (First appearance – 2013)

The Thirteenth Doctor: Jodie Whittaker (First appearance – 2017)

The Fourteenth Doctor: David Tennant, Again (First appearance – 2022)

The Fifteenth Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa