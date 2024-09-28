How to watch 'Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol' and every other series in 'The Walking Dead' franchise

It's been 14 years since The Walking Dead infected audiences with zombie fever and helped kick-start a decades-long obsession with stories of survival among the undead. Even in 2024, the craze has yet to die out, with plenty of Walking Dead spinoffs for fans to enjoy. Up next, it's time for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — AKA The Book of Carol.

After washing up on the shores of France in Season 1, Daryl Dixon's expat life just keeps getting more complicated. Meanwhile, his friend Carol is determined to find him, no matter the risk. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are both back for Season 2 — and don't worry, production has already started on Season 3, so no need to fear cancellation the way you might fear the walking dead.

Need to catch up on where Daryl Dixon has been, or a refresher on the full franchise? We've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, plus where to watch the rest of The Walking Dead franchise, how to watch for free and more.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - the Book of Carol trailer

When does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - the Book of Carol come out?

Season 2 of The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff, AKA The Book of Carol premieres this Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays through Nov. 3, 2024.

What channel is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on?

Much like the rest of The Walking Dead franchise, Daryl Dixon airs on AMC and is available to stream on-demand on AMC+.

Where can I watch The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead (and all of its spinoffs) air on AMC, the premium cable channel also known for Interview with the Vampire, Mad Men and Killing Eve. If you want to watch new Walking Dead spinoffs, or rewatch old seasons of the original series, you'll need a TV provider that carries the channel, a streaming service that offers an AMC add-on, or a direct subscription to AMC+. Here's what we recommend for watching The Walking Dead:

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for free

Wondering where in the world you could tune into this show for free? Residents of New Zeland enjoy free access to Seasons 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on TVNZ+, a free streaming service that just requires users to make an account.

How to watch The Walking Dead and new spinoffs:

Don't currently have access to AMC? Here's more ways to watch The Walking Dead, from the original series to the Daryl Dixon spinoff.

Where to watch The Walking Dead (2010-2021)

After Sheriff Rick Grimes is shot on the job and put into a coma, he wakes to find the world has been entirely overtaken by the dead. The Walking Dead, that is! Based on the best-selling comic series, The Walking Dead follows survivors in the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse. The hit series stretches across 11 seasons and has spawned five spinoffs (so far). The original Season 1 cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride and Lauren Cohan. Currently, you can catch the very first episode of The Walking Dead totally free on AMC.com.

Where to watch Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023)

This sort-of-prequel series takes viewers back to the start of the zombie apocalypse, introducing a blended family full of brand new characters in Los Angeles and then later in Mexico. The series, which saw a soft-reboot with its fourth season, stars Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Lennie James. Fear the Walking Dead is currently in its eighth season.

Thanks to a "pop-up" streaming agreement, you can watch Fear The Walking Dead on Max for the next two months, along with several other popular AMC shows.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020-2021)

Nestled in Nebraska inside a "safe zone," the first group of teens to ever come of age during the zombie apocalypse decide to leave behind the only home they've ever known to find their missing family members. Both seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond are available to stream on AMC+.

Where to watch Tales of the Walking Dead (2022)

This episodic anthology miniseries explores new and familiar stories within the world of The Walking Dead. The show features appearances by Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Jillian Bell.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023)

When Maggie's son Hershel is kidnapped, she enlists Negan, despite her long-standing resentment of him, to travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan on a rescue mission. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their original roles for Dead City, alongside Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek. You can watch the first full episode of Dead City totally free on YouTube, and the entire season is out now on AMC+.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023-)

Daryl Dixon heads abroad in the newest Walking Dead spinoff, starring the fan-favorite Norman Reedus. The six-episode miniseries sees the gruff crossbow-toting good guy wash up on the shores of France, where he meets a new group of survivors — and potential allies. All of Season 1 is out now on AMC+ (and Amazon).

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024)

In The Ones Who Live, Rick and Michonne overcome unbelievable hurdles in at attempt to reunite in their broken world. All six episodes of the spinoff are available now on AMC+ (and Amazon).

How to watch all of The Walking Dead chronologically:

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 1 to 3)

The Walking Dead (Season 1 to 8)

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 4)

Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1)

The Walking Dead (Season 9)

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 5)

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Season 1 to 2)

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 6 to 8)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Will there be more Walking Dead shows?

There is currently another Walking Dead spinoff in the works at AMC, though the series doesn't have a set release date yet. The spinoff is titled More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe (TBD).