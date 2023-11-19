How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on CBS today

Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 12: Mark Robinson #93 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

It's Week 11 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game. The Browns vs. Steelers game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on?

Sunday afternoon's Browns vs. Pittsburgh game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: