How to construct the perfect fantasy roster + Justin Jefferson interview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

We continue strategy week on the pod by doing the impossible: Constructing the perfect roster. While fantasy drafts can feel like a zero sum game, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don tell you the best strategy for each position to create the perfect complimentary roster.

But first, the two react to the big RB news with Dalvin Cook officially joining the New York Jets and Ezekiel Elliott joining the New England Patriots. They debate how each impacts their team's backfield and the additions should devalue Breece Hall and Rhamondre Stevenson's ADP.

On a show devoted to constructing the perfect roster who better to guest appear than Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. The fantasy, and real life, superstar joins Harmon at the end of the show. The two discuss if he should go number one in drafts, who are his top five route runners in the league, and if he thinks he can eclipse 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

1:52 - Dalvin Cook joins Jets... what is the fantasy impact for him and Breece Hall?

11:15 - How does Zeke impact Stevenson's fantasy value in New England?

15:27 - The RB position in fantasy is chaos

17:31 - Ravens RB JK Dobbins 100% healthy = 100% buying in?

21:20 - Cowboys Tony Pollard is having the best week ever

25:00 - Praise be, Colts name Anthony Richards QB1

28:41 - Constructing the perfect fantasy roster

55:00 - Justin Jefferson Interview

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts