Home teams start 0-3 in the NBA conference semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 5: Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the game winning shot during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on MAY 5, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports AM is our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it every weekday morning.

🚨 Headlines

🏈 Tucker released: The Ravens released kicker Justin Tucker amid sexual misconduct allegations from 16 massage therapists. The team didn't acknowledge the accusations in Monday's statement, saying it was a "football decision" to cut the seven-time Pro Bowler.

💔 Fatal crash kills two: Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, were killed Monday in an 11-bike crash during a British Supersport Championship race. One other rider is in critical condition, five were treated for minor injuries and three escaped unharmed.

🏒 Islanders win lottery: The Islanders won Monday's NHL Draft Lottery after entering with the 10th-best odds (3.5%) of landing the No. 1 pick. The Sharks, who entered with the best odds (25.5%), will pick second.

🏈 Moore suspension: Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games due to his alleged involvement in the program's sign-stealing scandal. Moore could still face punishment from the NCAA in addition to the self-imposed school penalties.

🏀 Coach of the Year: Kenny Atkinson was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a first-place finish in his first year on the job. He beat out Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff (the man he replaced in Cleveland) and Houston's Ime Udoka.

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Home teams start 0-3

The Thunder, Cavaliers and Celtics were the three best teams in the NBA this season by a considerable margin. Naturally, all three lost at home to begin the conference semifinal round.

Upsets galore: The Knicks roared back from 20 points down to stun the Celtics, 108-105 (OT), on Monday night in Boston. Then Aaron Gordon drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds to complete a 14-point comeback and lift the Nuggets past the Thunder, 121-119, in OKC. This comes one day after the Pacers beat the top-seeded Cavs in Cleveland.

✍️ Game notes:

Historic performance: Nikola Jokić (42-22-6) outdueled fellow MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33-10-8) and joined Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only players to score 40+ points, grab 20+ boards and dish 5+ assists in an NBA playoff game.

Live by the three, die by the three: The 2024-25 Celtics made and attempted more 3-pointers than any team in NBA history. The deep ball was key to many victories this season but it was their downfall on Monday, when they missed a playoff-record 45 threes (15-for-60) and let the Knicks back into the game by continuing to shoot (and miss) from beyond the arc.

"Iron Man" ices the game: Mikal Bridges played 51 of a possible 53 minutes for the Knicks and had enough left in the tank in the final seconds to rip the ball away from Jaylen Brown and clinch the victory. Just another day in the life of the NBA's "Iron Man," who hasn't missed a game since his junior year in high school.

What are we witnessing? This is the first time in NBA history that three 60+ win teams lost their first game of the same playoff round. And if the Warriors beat the Timberwolves tonight, it will be the first time that all four road teams have won Game 1 of the conference semifinals.

📸 The world in photos

Toronto — William Nylander (2 goals, 1 assist) and the Maple Leafs raced out to a 4-1 lead, then held off a furious third-period rally to beat the Panthers, 5-4, and grab an early edge over the defending champions.

Washington, D.C. — The 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., league commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday at the White House alongside President Trump and Commanders owner Josh Harris. The nation's capital last hosted the event in 1940.

New York — Lewis Hamilton (above), Jalen Hurts, Simone Biles, Joe Burrow, Serena Williams, Saquon Barkley, Angel Reese, Noah Lyles and Breanna Stewart were among the athletes who attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night in Manhattan.

Leeds, England — 150,000 Leeds United fans flocked to the city center on Monday to celebrate the club's return to the Premier League after a two-year absence. Covid restrictions denied Leeds its deserved celebration in 2020, so this was the city's first true title parade in 33 years.

🏈 Rodgers to Pittsburgh feels inevitable

Aaron Rodgers' lone Super Bowl victory came in 2011 against the Steelers. 14 years later, all signs point to Pittsburgh signing the veteran QB, writes Yahoo's Charles Robinson.

Smart money has Rodgers and the Steelers getting something done just before the June full-squad minicamp. If he does the unthinkable and unceremoniously retires before training camp kicks off, Pittsburgh still has a Kirk Cousins trade in its back pocket.

That's still a break-the-glass scenario the Steelers don't really think is going to happen. Instead, the franchise is telegraphing a signing of Rodgers at every turn. Maybe the signing comes in days or weeks. Maybe it comes in July. Whenever it happens, it's coming.

A rare occurrence: If Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, he'll join Russell Wilson as the only QBs in NFL history to play for a team they previously beat in the Super Bowl. Wilson's Seahawks demolished the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) before Seattle traded him to Denver in 2022.

📊 By the numbers

⚾️ 117.9 mph

Shohei Ohtani crushed the hardest-hit home run of the MLB season on Monday in Miami, adding to his long list of accomplishments at loanDepot Park. The Marlins stadium is also where he lifted Japan to the WBC title in 2023 and became baseball's first 50/50 player last September.

⚽️ 0 shots

Sporting KC beat the LA Galaxy, 1-0, on Sunday despite not recording a single shot all game. An own goal from defender Maya Yoshida was enough to give Kansas City the win and keep the defending champion Galaxy winless through 11 games (0-8-3).

🏀 +150

The No. 7 seed Warriors are +150 underdogs (via BetMGM) against the No. 6 seed Timberwolves. It's the first time Golden State hasn't been favored in a playoff series since 2014, when they were +170 underdogs against the Clippers in Round 1 and lost in seven games.

🏆 0 cities

Did you know that no city has ever won NBA and NHL championships in the same year? Los Angeles and Denver were the only hope this year, but three of their four teams (Lakers, Kings, Avalanche) have already been eliminated, meaning the drought will extend to at least 2026.

📺 Watchlist: Blockbuster at San Siro

Inter Milan host Barcelona today(3pm ET, CBS) in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal, with the score locked at 3-3.

Home field advantage: The Nerazzurri hope to continue their excellent form at "Fortress San Siro," where they've gone 15 straight Champions League matches without a loss.

More to watch:

🏀 NBA: Pacers (1-0) at Cavaliers (7pm, TNT); Warriors at Timberwolves (9:30pm, TNT) … Golden State vs. Minnesota is just the third 6 vs. 7 matchup in NBA history.*

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Capitals (7pm, ESPN); Oilers at Golden Knights (9:30pm, ESPN)

⚾️ MLB: Padres at Yankees (7pm, TBS) … Michael King (4-1, 2.09 ERA) vs. Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 5.52 ERA).

*The other two matchups: No. 6 Rockets vs. No. 7 Sonics in the 1987 West Semis (Sonics won 4-2), and No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers in the 2023 West Semis (Lakers won 4-2).

🏒 NHL draft trivia

The Islanders own the top pick in the NHL Draft for the first time since 2009, when they selected which player No. 1 overall?

Hint: Still active but plays for a different team.

Answer at the bottom.

⚾️ Comic strip of the day

Newsletters are the modern newspapers, so why not include comics? Enjoy today's strip from the one-and-only "Peanuts."

Trivia answer: John Tavares (now on the Maple Leafs)

We hope you enjoyed this edition of Yahoo Sports AM, our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.