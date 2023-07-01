Heat reportedly trading injured G Victor Oladipo to Thunder in salary-cap maneuver

Victor Oladipo Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo runs the offense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Charlotte won 122-117. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

In a salary-cap maneuver, the Miami Heat are trading injured guard Victor Oladipo and draft compensation to the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

With the move, the Thunder acquire Oladipo's expiring $9.45 million contract for nothing in return. The Heat gain a corresponding $9.45 million trade exception in the deal, indicating that they're contemplating a future move.

The exception allows the Heat to take on up to $9.45 million in salary via trade that won't count against the salary cap or luxury tax calculation. They already have a $4.7 million exception after trading Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs in February. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the move leaves Miami $6.5 million below the second $182.5 million luxury tax apron that carries significant penalties in the new collective bargaining agreement.

Miami's facing roster changes after advancing to the NBA Finals, where they lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets. They started Friday's free agency with guard Gabe Vincent leaving town to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Unrestricted free agent Max Strus is also expected to leave amid reports of a potential sign-and-trade to facilitate his exit from Miami.

Being told San Antonio is a team to monitor in the developing three-team sign-and-trade talks that could bring Max Strus to Cleveland. The Cavaliers have been trying to find a trade for Cedi Osman this week, sources said. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 1, 2023

Oladipo tore the patellar tendon in his left leg during a playoff game in April. There's reportedly optimism that he could resume basketball activities within six months of the injury and potentially return to the court next season, but that's no guarantee. It's not clear if he'll be able to play next season for Oklahoma City, where he previously spent the 2016-17 season.

Oladipo's patellar tendon tear is the latest in a string of serious injuries that have stunted the two-time All-Star's career. He ruptured the quadriceps tendon in his right knee in 2019, sidelining him for a calendar year. He reinjured the same tendon in 2021 upon joining the Heat and played just 33 games that season and eight the next. At 31 years old he's look to mount another comeback with a team where he's experienced success.