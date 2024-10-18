Guardians win epic Game 3 against Yankees, Dodgers take commanding lead in NLCS | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

When the ALCS shifted to Cleveland, nobody could’ve expected that we would get an all-time postseason classic in Game 3 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. After a game-tying home run from Aaron Judge and a go-ahead homer from Giancarlo Stanton, it seemed inevitable that the Bronx Bombers would go up 3-0 in the series.

The Guardians, however, had other plans.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the epic come-from-behind win by the Guardians that saw Jhonkensy Noel hit a game-tying home run off of Luke Weaver with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, only for David Fry to homer and win the game, sending the ballpark into a state of hysteria in the tenth.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about yet another blowout by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, this time in Game 4 against the New York Mets. With the win, the Dodgers are now only one game away from the World Series. Jake and Jordan wonder if the Mets have finally run out of gas in this magical run or if they can complete another ultimate chapter in their unlikely successful season.

(1:44) - Epic ALCS Game 3

(24:49) - Recapping the 9th inning comeback

(33:29) - NLCS Game 4 recap

(37:58) - Are the Mets out of gas?

(42:37) - Ranking the best moments from ALCS Game 3

