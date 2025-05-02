Gregg Popovich steps down: Kevin Garnett, Lil Wayne and other stars react to coach's move to Spurs team president

Mar 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich directs his team during action against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world was shocked by news of Gregg Popovich stepping away from coaching on Friday, though he'll remain with the San Antonio Spurs as their full-time president.

News of his departure after 29 years on the job followed a mild stroke in November, which kept Popovich away from calling plays for the team this season. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson, who served as interim head coach, will reportedly take over as permanent head coach, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Johnson has been an assistant in the Spurs program for a decade and became the interim head coach in November after Popovich's health scare.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a team statement. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Several NBA stars and celebrities praised Popovich for his decorated coaching career, including NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and rap artist Lil Wayne.

Shout out to Pop… hell of a coaching career! 💯 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 2, 2025

Congrats on the career Coach Pop!!

Flowers!! 💐 I’ve observed your approach to coaching and to the game and I applied the same approach to life at times and came out a winner every time. Thx Coach! I just might have to Popavich! Shut yo mouth. I’m just talmbout Pop! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 2, 2025

Antonio Daniels played under Popovich for four seasons, winning the 1999 NBA championship together.

The greatest coach in the history of the league. This is truly the end of an era!! 🥹🥹 https://t.co/e5PtXpMfMy — Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) May 2, 2025

Love you Coach Pop! ❤️ — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 2, 2025

Gregg Popovich one of the greats..5 NBA championship rings..legendary run🐐 — Jaden Ivey (@JadensIV) May 2, 2025

Popovich has been the Spurs' head coach since 1996 and has become the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,422 victories. His resume includes five NBA titles, 18 straight 50-win seasons, 170 playoff wins, and three NBA Coach of the Year honors.

Before becoming the head coach in San Antonio, Popovich was an assistant for the Spurs from 1988-1992 and the Golden State Warriors from 1992-1994. The East Chicago, Ind., native also played for the United States Air Force Academy from 1966-1970 and helped Team USA win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside Villanova coach Jay Wright.