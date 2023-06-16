Gregg Berhalter to be re-hired as USMNT head coach, per report

Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States gestures during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

In an extraordinary twist, after months of drama and limbo, U.S. Soccer has decided to re-hire Gregg Berhalter as its men's national team head coach, according to a Thursday report from The Athletic.

Berhalter coached the team to two regional titles in 2021, and to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Soon thereafter, he became embroiled in a complicated, fraught saga involving USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna and Reyna's parents.

The saga led to an investigation into a 1992 domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his now-wife. During the investigation, Berhalter's contract expired; and the two men who would have been responsible for either re-hiring or replacing him, sporting director Earnie Stewart and USMNT general manager Brian McBride, left their jobs. At that point, Berhalter felt like a long shot to reclaim the job.

But the investigation, which mostly corroborated Berhalter's public account of the 1992 incident, cleared him to be reconsidered. A month later, U.S. Soccer hired Matt Crocker to replace Stewart. Crocker immediately took the lead on the coaching search. He interviewed more than 10 candidates, U.S. Soccer CEO J.T. Batson told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.

And that search has reportedly landed back on Berhalter.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.