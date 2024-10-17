Giants WR Malik Nabers clears concussion protocol, set to return vs. Eagles

New York Giants v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants runs with the ball after a catch against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is set to return in Week 7 after being cleared from concussion protocol, the team announced on Thursday.

Nabers has been out since being injured during the Giants' Week 4 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

Late in the game, the Giants went for it on fourth down and Nabers attempted to make a catch along the sideline. He did not come up with the ball and stayed down before being tended to by the team's athletic trainers.

The rookie wideout was then taken to the locker room for the remainder of the game. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

Nabers sat out the Giants' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 and loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Despite missing two games, he is tied for fourth in the NFL in receptions (35) and tied for second with seven receptions of at least 20 yards or more.