The San Francisco Giants have fired manager Gabe Kapler, the team announced Friday.

The team entered Friday with a 78-81 record, a significant fall-off from their 107-win season in 2021 that seemed to position Kapler as their manager for a long time. Instead, he's now out, as president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi searches for a new path forward.

This article will be updated with more information.