Giants down to 3rd-string QB Tommy DeVito vs. Jets after injury to backup Tyrod Taylor

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's game against the Jets with an injury, leaving the Giants with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Taylor left the game midway through the second quarter after a tackle. He landed awkwardly on his his right side, and was in apparent pain after the tackle. The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear, but Taylor left for the Giants locker room shortly after the tackle.

DeVito replaced him on the next Giants play, a third-and-9 from the Giants' 22-yard-line. He handed off to running back Saquon Barkley, and the Giants punted after failing to convert the third down.

Taylor remained in the locker room at the start of the next Giants drive as DeVito continued to run the Giants offense. Starter Daniel Jones remained sidelined Sunday for a third consecutive week with a neck injury.