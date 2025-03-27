Giancarlo Stanton now swinging a bat in recovery from elbow injuries, says Yankees manager Aaron Boone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton has begun swinging a bat, according to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. That's an encouraging sign toward the slugger's return as he begins the 2025 season on the injured list due to tendintis in both of his elbows.

Since receiving two rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections to accelerate healing in the elbows, Stanton has steadily improved each day, Boone said. However, the Yankees still haven't placed a timetable on his return.

"He's doing pretty well," <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://x.com/snyyankees/status/1905287832345678019">Boone told reporters</a> on Thursday. "I think we've all been encouraged by the last couple of weeks. Still no timetable on anything. But he's been able to swing the bat and feel like there's been some steady improvement day after day."

Stanton, 35, hadn't been able to swing — and had difficulties even gripping a bat — during spring training and struggled with the condition in his elbows going back to last season.

The 16-year veteran did not opt for surgery during the offseason, when there would have been sufficient time to recover. Nor did the Yankees address the issue because Stanton didn't admit he was having difficulty until shortly before spring camp opened. By that point, surgery would sideline Stanton for three months and was viewed as a last resort.

Last season, Stanton batted .233 with a .773 OPS, 27 home runs, 20 doubles and 72 RBI in 114 games. He was a force during the postseason, hitting seven home runs with a 1.048 OPS. (Stanton was named ALCS MVP after hitting four homers against the Cleveland Guardians.)

With Stanton out of the lineup, Ben Rice gets the Opening Day start at DH, batting eighth versus the Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Freddy Peralta. Rice is expected to start most of the time against right-handed pitching. Aaron Judge starts in right field, followed by Cody Bellinger in center and Jasson Domínguez in left field.