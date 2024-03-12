Georgetown player reveals after Big East title game that interim coach Darnell Haney is set to keep his job

Connecticut v Georgetown WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: Interim head coach Darnell Haney of the Georgetown Hoyas watches the game against the UConn Huskies at Entertainment & Sports Arena on January 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Georgetown’s Darnell Haney is about to have the interim tag removed from his title.

In the minutes after the Hoyas’ 78-42 loss to UConn in the Big East tournament title game, Georgetown forward Graceann Bennett revealed that Haney was in negotiations with the school to be named the permanent head coach.

Haney was unexpectedly thrust into the position of head coach this season following the death of coach Tasha Butts. Butts, 41, died of breast cancer in October. She had been hired from Georgia Tech in April to be the Hoyas' head coach and Haney was set to be her top assistant.

“I actually want to jump in here,” Bennett said as the press conference opened. “We were just told in the locker room — I’m going to get emotional — that Georgetown is in discussions with Coach Haney on his contract as the official head coach of our basketball program. I am so elated and overjoyed for the future of the program. And just so grateful that I have this opportunity to learn from him for the year. So I just wanted to start by saying that and just say thank you. There’s much more to come for Georgetown women’s basketball with Coach Haney as head coach.

Georgetown went 22-11 over the 2023-24 season and was 9-9 in Big 12 play. The Hoyas finished the season sixth in the Big East and upset No. 21 Creighton 55-46 to advance to the championship game.

The Hoyas are seen as a bubble team entering Selection Sunday and would have scored a guaranteed NCAA tournament berth with another upset on Monday night. A spot in the tournament would be the program’s first since 2012 and would represent a huge accomplishment for Haney’s team. Georgetown last finished with a winning record in 2018-19 and won a combined seven games over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Before coming to Georgetown, Haney served as the head coach at Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Dolphins went 63-75 in his time with the school and had two winning records in his five seasons.

