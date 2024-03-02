Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy beats NFL combine record with unofficial 4.21-second 40-yard dash

NFL Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Xavier Worthy #WO40 of the Texas Longhorns speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is the fastest man the NFL combine has ever seen.

He was clocked at a time 4.22 seconds on his second attempt. It was updated to 4.21 when official times were released, besting John Ross III's all-time record from 2017 by .01 seconds.

The historic run came after he opened up with a 4.25 to best anyone else in the field, and his 10-yard split of 1.45 seconds was the fastest split of the weekend. It was only right that he went for it again:

Here's how Ross, former University of Washington wideout, looked when he set the record:

Ross' draft stock went through the roof after the combine, and the Cincinnati Bengals selected him ninth overall in the 2017 draft.

For Worthy, the attention was pouring in before he event tied the record. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive end Charles Omenihu took to social media to express awe:

The back-to-back Super Bowl champions will have the last selection of this year's draft, but they weren't the only ones to give props. Former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Desean Jackson, who ran a quick 4.35 seconds at his combine, offered a few fire emojis:

