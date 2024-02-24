Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman arrested for DUI

Richard Sherman washes an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Richard Sherman, the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback and analyst for Amazon Prime, was arrested on Saturday morning for a DUI, Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed to Seattle's FOX13.

No charges have been received according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. FOX13 reported that Sherman was on the King County Jail roster as of 4:51 a.m PST.

As of now, the WSP said the matter is still under investigation, and as a result cannot provide any other details until case is filed.

The 35 year old just finished his second year working as an analyst for Prime's Thursday night pregame and postgame show. He also worked on FS1's Undisputed in 2023.

Sherman became a Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro over the course of his 11-year career. He was a fifth-round pick in 2011 for the Seahawks, and played seven seasons with them before joining the San Francisco 49ers (2018-2020) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021).

His years with Seattle and the 49ers culminated with him becoming a member of the NFL's all-decade team (2010-2019).

This most recent arrest comes after Sherman pled guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a construction zone in March 2022.

As a result, Sherman received a 90-day suspended sentence, along with two years of monitored supervision.