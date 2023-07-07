Former NC State, Furman football coach Dick Sheridan dies at 81

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 NC State at Clemson CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 01: N.C. State helmet during a college football game between the N.C. State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers on October 1, 2022 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former North Carolina State football coach Dick Sheridan, who helped turn the program around in the late 1980s and early 90s, died on Thursday, the university announced.

He was 81.

Sheridan died near his home in South Carolina after a brief illness, the school said, Specifics are not known.

NC State football and all of Wolfpack Nation mourn the loss of Hall of Fame Coach Dick Sheridan.



You were a true diamond, Coach Sheridan♦️ pic.twitter.com/CHD7sLZcOq — NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 6, 2023

"I have such great respect for Coach Sheridan and am saddened to hear this news," NC State coach Dave Doeren said in a statement . "He did so much to build the football program at NC State and impacted many players, coaches and staff during his time as coach. I enjoyed getting to know him during my time here."

Sheridan got his start coaching at Furman, where he spent four seasons. He led the Paladins to the Division I-AA title game in 1985, where they lost by two points to Georgia Southern, and he holds the best winning percentage in Furman history.

Sheridan then made the jump to NC State in 1986 and took over a program that had three consecutive 3-8 seasons. He compiled a 59-29-3 overall record in seven seasons with the Wolfpack, and reached a bowl game in all but one season.

Sheridan then resigned after the 1992 season, citing health reasons and the death of his friend and NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano. He did not coach again. Sheridan was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.