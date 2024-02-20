Former Houston Rockets star Robert Reid dies at 68 after battle with cancer

Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TX - CIRCA 1977: Robert Reid #50 of the Houston Rockets looks on from the bench during an NBA basketball game circa 1977 at The Summit in Houston, Texas. Reid played for the Rockets from 1977-82 and 1983-88. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

Former Houston Rockets star Robert Reid, who helped lead the franchise to its first two NBA Finals runs, died on Monday, the team confirmed.

He was 68.

Reid, according to the Houston Chronicle, died at his home on Monday after a battle with cancer.

The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets are deeply saddened by the passing of former player, Robert Reid, whose contributions were instrumental in guiding the Houston Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in 1980-81 and 1985-86. pic.twitter.com/6fc5dyLqDA — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 20, 2024

The Rockets first selected Reid with the No. 40 overall pick in 1977 out of St. Mary’s University. He spent his first 10 seasons in the league with the franchise, and helped lead them to an NBA Finals appearance in both 1981 and in 1986, though they fell both times to the Boston Celtics. He averaged 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in his 10 seasons with the Rockets. He retired for one season when he was 27 and missed the 1982-83 campaign to focus on his religion, but he returned the following year.

Reid then spent brief stints with both the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers before he retired after the 1991 season. To this day, Reid still ranks in the top 10 in Rockets franchise history in games played, steals, points, rebounds, blocks and assists. Only Hakeem Olajuwon, Calvin Murphy and Rudy Tomjanovic have played in more games.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert's absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered. — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) February 20, 2024