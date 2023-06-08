Flip the script series: Who's this year's Geno Smith? + Josh Allen Interview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Remember all the hype for Geno Smith this time last year in Seattle? Yeah, me neither. Smith in 2022 would go on to revitalize his career, win Comeback Player of the Year, and most importantly finish as QB5 in fantasy rankings last season. So who is this year's Geno Smith?

In our third installment of our 'Filp the script' series, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens identify the best dark horse candidates QB candidates to potentially finish in the top ten in fantasy rankings in 2023.

But first, the two discuss the latest with Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins and best fantasy fits for both. The two then go through the list of candidates to be labeled 'This year's Geno Smith' with a few shocking options. Andy pushes hard for Baker Mayfield to bounce back in Tampa, while Matt loves the QB set up in Washington. Producer Collin jumps in to break the tie at the end of the discussion.

From mediocre QB conversations to talk with one of the current great ones, Matt connects with Madden 24 cover athlete and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to end the show. Allen shares what it means to be on the Madden cover, his expectations for Buffalo this season and his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets.

2:05 - The latest fantasy implications for Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins

5:51 - How should Dynasty owners treat Cook, Mattison situation?

9:47 - Why the Titans make sense for DeAndre Hopkins

15:46 - Flip the script: Who is this year's Geno Smith?

18:17 - Revisiting Geno Smith's 2022 season

24:33 - Candidates: Sam Howell/Jacoby Brissett

28:47 - Candidate: Matthew Stafford

31:19 - Candidate: Russell Wilson

38:35 - Candidate: Jordan Love

43:21 - Candidate: Geno Smith (again)

47:05 - Candidates: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

57:10 - The pick (and fun facts about Todd Collins)

1:01:29 - Interview with Madden 24 cover athlete, Buffalo QB Josh Allen

