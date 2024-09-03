Final 2024 season predictions: Super Bowl, MVP, more awards | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon to give their final predictions ahead of the 2024 NFL season, including awards like MVP and rookies of the year, division winners, Super Bowl champs and more.

The trio start off with their picks for Offensive & Defensive Player of the Year (one chalky and one dark horse), as Ceedee Lamb is the favorite, but Charles likes Nico Collins as a dark horse. For Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year, the trio discuss Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Byron Murphy, Dallas Turner, Blake Corum and more. The hosts have three different answers for Coach of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year before moving on to MVP, where Matt likes C.J. Stroud to take a big year two leap, and Charles gets as chalky as you can get.

Later, Nate, Charles and Matt move on to their division winners and playoff teams, as they agree on every AFC division winner but disagree on some key NFC divisions. All three have the Kansas City Chiefs making the Super Bowl, but the NFC teams are all different. Nate gives the Green Bay Packers as his Super Bowl champ.

(4:40) Offensive & Defensive Player of the Year

(15:25) Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year

(34:15) Coach of the Year

(38:55) Most Valuable Player

(46:20) Division winners & Super Bowl champs

